Power Integrations (POWI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.04, changing hands as low as $87.66 per share. Power Integrations Inc. shares are currently trading down about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POWI's low point in its 52 week range is $71.55 per share, with $110.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.