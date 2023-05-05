Power Integrations (POWI) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Power Integrations said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $73.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.81%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 1.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Integrations. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWI is 0.26%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 70,883K shares. The put/call ratio of POWI is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Power Integrations is 87.72. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.12% from its latest reported closing price of 73.64.

The projected annual revenue for Power Integrations is 634MM, an increase of 10.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,494K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,814K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares, representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,717K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares, representing an increase of 18.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 26.25% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,401K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 2.81% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,254K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Power Integrations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts.

