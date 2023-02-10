Power Integrations (POWI) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Power Integrations said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $83.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.81%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 1.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.84% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Power Integrations is $74.97. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.84% from its latest reported closing price of $83.15.

The projected annual revenue for Power Integrations is $634MM, a decrease of 2.62%. The projected annual EPS is $2.73, a decrease of 7.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 776 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Integrations. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWI is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 69,922K shares. The put/call ratio of POWI is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,523K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,560K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,403K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing an increase of 23.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 15.72% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,289K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,203K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWI by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Power Integrations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts.

