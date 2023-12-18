Power Integrations (POWI) Benefits From Portfolio Expansion

Power Integrations POWI is expanding its footprint in the semiconductor space thanks to an expanding portfolio.



POWI recently expanded its presence in different markets. It is targeting growth areas such as electric vehicles and renewable energy through the launch of new products.



Power Integrations has been strengthening its footprint in the gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications. Its recent launch — the SCALE-2 2SP0230T2x0 dual-channel gate drivers — caters to 62 mm silicon-carbide (SiC) MOSFET and silicon IGBT modules rated up to 1700 V.



This release boasts advanced protection features, such as short-circuit protection, responding in less than two microseconds and active clamping (AAC) for effective over-voltage defense during turn-off.

Specifically tailored for applications like railway auxiliary converters, offboard EV chargers and STATic synchronous COMpensator (STATCOM) voltage regulators for the power grid, these gate drivers leverage Power Integrations proven SCALE-2 technology.



Their compact form factor (134 x 62 mm), higher integration, increased functionality and enhanced system reliability signify a significant leap in addressing critical needs across diverse high-voltage inverter applications.

Expanding Portfolio to Aid POWI’s Prospects

POWI’s shares have returned 8.2% in the past month compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 2.3%.



Power Integrations continues to secure significant design wins across various applications, including automation, medium- to high-voltage inverter applications and industrial controls.



The company became a leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, a pivotal factor driving its success in the high-performance power conversion solutions market.



POWI’s commitment to Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology positions it as a pioneer in the industry.



Power Integrations released the world's highest voltage single-switch GaN power supply IC, the InnoSwitch 3-EP 1250 V, with proprietary PowiGaN technology. The IC achieves up to 93% efficiency and enables compact 85 W flyback power supplies without a heatsink.



Power Integrations expects to introduce higher voltage for its GaN road map soon to drive GaN beyond 10 Kilowatts.

Q4 View Not So Rosy

POWI expects fourth-quarter 2023 revenues between $90 million plus or minus $5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is pegged at $90.21 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 27.7%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.

