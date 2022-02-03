Power Integrations Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $40.70 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $27.28 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.92 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $172.65 million from $150.69 million last year.

Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $40.70 Mln. vs. $27.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $172.65 Mln vs. $150.69 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $175 - $185 Mln

