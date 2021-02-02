Power Integrations Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $27.28 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $158.29 million, or $2.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.43 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.7% to $150.69 million from $114.46 million last year.

Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $36.43 Mln. vs. $169.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $2.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $150.69 Mln vs. $114.46 Mln last year.

