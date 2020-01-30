Power Integrations Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $158.29 million, or $5.28 per share. This compares with $22.74 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167.91 million or $5.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $114.46 million from $93.31 million last year.

Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $167.91 Mln. vs. $15.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.60 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $114.46 Mln vs. $93.31 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.