Power Integrations Inc. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$501 million, or C$0.75 per share. This compares with C$601 million, or C$0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$847 million or C$1.27 per share for the period.

Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$501 Mln. vs. C$601 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.75 vs. C$0.89 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.