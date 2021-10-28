Power Integrations Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $42.0 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $14.8 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.0% to $176.8 million from $121.1 million last year.

Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $42.0 Mln. vs. $14.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $176.8 Mln vs. $121.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $170 Mln

