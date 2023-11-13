News & Insights

Markets
POWI

Power Integrations Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

November 13, 2023

(RTTNews) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$997 million, or C$1.50 per share. This compares with C$642 million, or C$0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$1007 million or C$1.52 per share for the period.

Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$997 Mln. vs. C$642 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.50 vs. C$0.96 last year.

Markets
RTTNews
Stocks mentioned

POWI

