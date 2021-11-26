Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased POWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $104.97, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POWI was $104.97, representing a -5.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.66 and a 51.87% increase over the 52 week low of $69.12.

POWI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). POWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the powi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POWI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (SLYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MOTO with an increase of 8.2% over the last 100 days. PSCT has the highest percent weighting of POWI at 4.24%.

