Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased POWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -42.11% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POWI was $70, representing a -1.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.27 and a 81.5% increase over the 52 week low of $38.57.

POWI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). POWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports POWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 22.19%, compared to an industry average of 22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POWI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to POWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POWI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSD with an increase of 34.65% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of POWI at 4.71%.

