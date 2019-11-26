Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased POWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $92.78, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POWI was $92.78, representing a -9.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.38 and a 66.27% increase over the 52 week low of $55.80.

POWI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). POWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports POWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.93%, compared to an industry average of -12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POWI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCT with an increase of 11.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of POWI at 2.49%.

