Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased POWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -38.1% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $80.61, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POWI was $80.61, representing a -18.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.05 and a 60.15% increase over the 52 week low of $50.34.

POWI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). POWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports POWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 74.18%, compared to an industry average of 74.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POWI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (SLYG)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Index -- (SLY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLY with an increase of 19.73% over the last 100 days. PSCT has the highest percent weighting of POWI at 3.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.