Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased POWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.18% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of POWI was $91.76, representing a -7.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.05 and a 137.92% increase over the 52 week low of $38.57.

POWI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). POWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports POWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.8%, compared to an industry average of 24.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to POWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POWI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCT with an increase of 59.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of POWI at 3.88%.

