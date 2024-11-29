Power Integrations exec Walker sells 10,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Power Integrations (POWI) VP of Corporate Development Clifford Walker disclosed the sale of 10,000 common shares of the company on November 27 at a price of $64.3615 per share.

