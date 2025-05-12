POWER INTEGRATIONS Earnings Results: $POWI Reports Quarterly Earnings

POWER INTEGRATIONS ($POWI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $105,530,000, missing estimates of $107,477,400 by $-1,947,400.

POWER INTEGRATIONS Insider Trading Activity

POWER INTEGRATIONS insiders have traded $POWI stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BALU BALAKRISHNAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,304 shares for an estimated $1,903,108 .

. DOUG BAILEY (VP Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 24,876 shares for an estimated $1,504,275 .

. RADU BARSAN (VP of Technology, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,822 shares for an estimated $1,172,620 .

. CLIFFORD WALKER (VP Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,556 shares for an estimated $964,311 .

. SANDEEP NAYYAR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,325 shares for an estimated $712,882 .

. SUNIL GUPTA (VP of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,248 shares for an estimated $253,510 .

. GAGAN JAIN (VP, Worldwide Sales) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 984 shares for an estimated $54,662.

POWER INTEGRATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of POWER INTEGRATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

