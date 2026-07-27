Power Integrations CEO Jennifer Lloyd Sells $936,000 Stock. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Key Points

The disposition of 12,690 shares was executed at a weighted average price of $73.73 per share, totaling ~$936,000.

This transaction represented 8% of the executive's direct equity holdings in the semiconductor firm.

The sale was non-discretionary, conducted solely to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to the vesting and settlement of restricted stock units.

Following the transaction, the executive retains a direct position of 136,655 shares with a market value of $9.9 million as of the July 22, 2026 market close.

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Jennifer A. Lloyd, President and CEO of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI), disposed of 12,690 shares of common stock on July 22, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$936,000 Shares sold 12,690 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 136,655 Post-transaction value $9.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($73.73); post-transaction value based on July 22, 2026 market close ($72.49).

Key questions

What were the specific circumstances of this disposition?

The transaction was a non-discretionary "sell to cover" event intended to fund tax obligations arising from the vesting of equity awards. Such transactions are automated and do not reflect the insider's independent assessment of the stock's valuation or future performance.

The transaction was a non-discretionary "sell to cover" event intended to fund tax obligations arising from the vesting of equity awards. Such transactions are automated and do not reflect the insider's independent assessment of the stock's valuation or future performance. How does this impact Jennifer A. Lloyd's overall equity position?

The executive continues to hold 136,655 shares directly, representing a 0.25% ownership stake in Power Integrations. This equity position remains the primary component of the executive's long-term incentive alignment with the company.

The executive continues to hold 136,655 shares directly, representing a 0.25% ownership stake in Power Integrations. This equity position remains the primary component of the executive's long-term incentive alignment with the company. What is the recent financial and market context for the firm?

Power Integrations reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $446.3 million and net income of $16.6 million. As of the July 22, 2026 transaction date, the stock had delivered a one-year total return of 34%.

Power Integrations reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $446.3 million and net income of $16.6 million. As of the July 22, 2026 transaction date, the stock had delivered a one-year total return of 34%. Does the executive maintain other forms of equity exposure?

In addition to the directly held common stock disclosed in the transaction summary, the executive also holds derivative securities granted under the company's equity compensation programs.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-24) $63.46 Market Capitalization $3.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $446.3 million Net Income (TTM) $16.6 million

Company Snapshot

Power Integrations designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits specializing in high-voltage power conversion solutions, with a comprehensive portfolio of AC-DC power conversion products serving applications across multiple power output ranges.

The company generates revenue through the development and sale of semiconductor solutions and electronic components that enable efficient power conversion, leveraging proprietary technology to deliver differentiated products to original equipment manufacturers and system integrators.

Power Integrations serves a diverse customer base including industrial equipment manufacturers, consumer electronics producers, telecommunications infrastructure providers, and renewable energy system integrators that require reliable power conversion solutions.

Power Integrations is a specialized semiconductor company with $3.5 billion in market capitalization, generating trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenues of $446.3 million from its focused portfolio of high-voltage power conversion integrated circuits. The company maintains a competitive advantage through proprietary analog and mixed-signal design expertise, enabling it to address the growing global demand for efficient power conversion across industrial, consumer, and renewable energy applications. With 877 employees based in San Jose, the company has demonstrated strong market momentum, with shares appreciating 34% over the trailing twelve-month period.

What this transaction means for investors

Shareholders rarely like to see insiders selling shares. Yet there are multiple reasons an insider sells that have nothing to do with their outlook on the stock price, such as having to pay a large personal expense, diversifying their portfolio, or, in the case of Lloyd, having to pay a tax bill.

Lloyd became CEO of Power Integrations in the spring of 2025, with restricted stock units (RSUs) awarded as part of her compensation. As her Form 4 filing disclosing the sale states, the sale was triggered by a prior order to sell shares to cover the tax bill due upon vesting of RSUs. This is a common transaction among executives and therefore should not be taken bearish by investors.

Indeed, the outlook for Power Integrations is good. Wall Street analysts foresee the business generating sales of about $475 million in fiscal 2026, a rise of about 7% over 2025. Even better, net income should almost double to about $42 million. In particular, the business is starting to see success in converting longtime customers to use new gallium nitride (GaN) based switches, which can handle much higher temperatures than traditional equipment. That bodes well for improving sales and margins in the long run.

In short, Power Integrations appears to be going in the right direction with Lloyd at the helm. The tax-related sale to cover incentive equity vesting shouldn’t alter a shareholder‘s outlook.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.