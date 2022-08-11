US Markets
Power has been restored after Toronto outage, Hydro One says

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hydro One said power has been restored in Toronto after an outage on Thursday that lasted nearly eight hours and affected about 10,000 customers.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington)

