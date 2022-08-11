Power has been restored after Toronto outage, Hydro One says

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hydro One said power has been restored in Toronto after an outage on Thursday that lasted nearly eight hours and affected about 10,000 customers.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.