Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French power group EDF's EDF.PA shares slumped and were set for their worst trading day to date after France ordered itto sell more cheap nuclear power to smaller competitors to limit the increase of electricity prices in the country.

Shares in EDF fell as much as 25% in early trade and were trading around 20% lower at 0845 GMT, at 8.25 euros, reaching their lowest point since September 2020 in what could become the worst trading day in the company's history.

EDF said the measure could cost it up to 8.4 billion euros ($9.64 billion).

The hit also comes at a time when EDF is preparing to finance billions of euros of investments in new nuclear plants.

EDF also dropped its earnings guidance and lowered its nuclear production forecast after technical problems - already paralysing four of its nuclear reactors - forced it to extend the outage of a fifth site.

Both developments combined could lead to the company's EBITDA operating profit being hit by as much as 13 billion euros, wrote analysts at investment bank Jefferies.

Jefferies' analysts added they believed the actual hit would be closer to 5 to 10 billion euros, depending on future energy prices.

JP Morgan analysts said EDF may need to raise capital to make up for the hit to its earnings.

"We believe that a capital increase is indeed likely at this stage to make up for the material EBITDA decline it will face in 2022," wrote JP Morgan.

($1 = 0.8712 euros)

