Power grid situation in southern Norway returns to normal as reservoirs fill

OSLO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Norway's electricity transmission system is now back to a 'normal' state for all regions of the country thanks to a rainy period that helped fill hydropower reservoirs, operator Statnett said in a statement released late on Thursday.

Statnett in late September downgraded two of Norway's five power market bidding zones - NO2 and NO5 - to "tight", citing a lack of system flexibility as some reservoir levels were reduced to 20-year lows.

"During the autumn, however, the inflow to the reservoirs in southern Norway has been higher than usual. Thus, most of the areas that earlier this autumn had too little access to flexibility, are now to a level making them more robust to handle periods ahead with low inflow or longer outages," Statnett said.

Although the overall filling levels in the region remain low, the areas also have the ability to import power, thus elevating the supply situation back to a normal state, it added.

Hydropower dominates Norwegian power generation, with a share of around 92%.

Reservoir levels in Norway last stood at 71.4% of total capacity, up from 62.9% seen in mid-September, but still below the median level of 81.8% for the period 2001-2020, data from energy regulator NVE showed.

Statnett said it expected filling levels to remain relatively low through the winter amid profitable conditions for power producers.

Southern Norway (NO2) is the landing point for several cross-border power connections, including two new cables to Germany and Britain.

Earlier this week Statnett announced record congestion revenues for interconnectors, derived from the price difference between Norway and other countries, of 2.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($328.85 million).

($1 = 8.8187 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.