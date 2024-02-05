Power grid outage cuts Norwegian gas exports from Nyhamna

OSLO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian natural gas exports were curtailed on Monday morning due to an unplanned outage at the Nyhamna processing plant following a power cut at the weekend amid high winds, operator Shell SHEL.L said.

"Nyhamna was affected by the power outages caused by grid problems during the stormy weather," a spokesperson for Shell in Norway said.

This led to a stop in exports from the plant, with any updates regarding the start-up to be posted via the transparency pages of gas system operator Gassco, the spokesperson added.

Gassco's website showed available capacity at Nyhamna, which can process 79.8 million cubic metres per day, was cut by 57.8 mcm/day until Tuesday morning.

The power line which tripped and caused the outage at Nyhamna was repaired late on Sunday, transmission grid operator Statnett told Reuters.

In addition to the Nyhamna outage, Norwegian gas exports were also impacted by a capacity reduction of 24 mcm/day at the large Troll gas field, operated by Equinor EQNR.OL, due to a compressor failure.

Together, the two incidents cut Norway's gas export to 271.4 mcm/day on Sunday, the lowest levels since early October.

Nominations to export gas on Monday were last seen at 288.4 mcm/day, Gassco data showed.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

