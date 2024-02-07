News & Insights

Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit climbs on demand surge

February 07, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - State-run energy transmission company Power Grid Corp of India PGRD.NS reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, buoyed by strong power demand amid a surge in industrial output.

Electricity generation in India rose 8.7% from a year earlier in the December quarter, which analysts attribute to festive activities and strong industrial demand.

Power Grid's consolidated net profit rose 10.5% year-on-year to 40.28 billion rupees ($485.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, climbing for the second straight quarter.

India's industrial output grew at its fastest pace in 16 months in October, with a 20.4% increase in electricity generation, official data showed. Industrial output rose 2.4% in November, and data for December is due later this month.

The increase in industrial power consumption helped push Power Grid's revenue 2.6% higher to 115.50 billion rupees.

Its privately-owned rivals JSW EnergyJSWE.NS and Adani PowerADAN.NS also reported higher third-quarter profits last month, helped by the demand surge.

Meanwhile, Power Grid's expenses fell 9% to 70.76 billion rupees, led by a nearly 19% drop in finance costs.

($1 = 82.9430 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

