Power firm says Tesla's German gigafactory could be supplied again from Monday

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - The power firm in charge of fixing the power outage that has grounded Tesla's TSLA.O German plant near Berlin said the factory, which has stopped production since March 5, could be supplied again with electricity on Monday.

"Thanks to the extraordinarily speedy assembly work and the excellent cooperation between all the companies involved in the construction, there is now a chance that the Giga Factory and the logistics centre will be resupplied ahead of schedule in the evening hours of ... Monday," network operator E.dis, a division of E.ON EONGn.DE, said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

