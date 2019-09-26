Markets

Power Financial's Preferred Shares, Series K Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series K (TSX: PWF-PRK.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.41 on the day. As of last close, PWF.PRK was trading at a 9.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PWF.PRK shares, versus PWF:

Below is a dividend history chart for PWF.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series K:

In Thursday trading, Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series K (TSX: PWF-PRK.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: PWF.TO) are trading flat.

