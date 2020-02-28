Power Financial's Preferred Shares, Series D Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D (TSX: PWF-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. As of last close, PWF.PRE was trading at a 0.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PWF.PRE shares, versus PWF:

Below is a dividend history chart for PWF.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D:

In Friday trading, Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series D (TSX: PWF-PRE.TO) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: PWF.TO) are down about 0.2%.

