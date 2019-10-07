Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series S Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 10/9/19, Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series S (TSX: PWF-PRS.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 10/31/19. As a percentage of PWF.PRS's recent share price of $22.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of PWF.PRS to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when PWF.PRS shares open for trading on 10/9/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.38%.

As of last close, PWF.PRS was trading at a 10.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWF.PRS shares, versus PWF:

Below is a dividend history chart for PWF.PRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series S:

In Monday trading, Power Financial Corp's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series S (TSX: PWF-PRS.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: PWF.TO) are trading flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.