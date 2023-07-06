Power Finance Corp (NSE:PFC) Price Target Increased by 6.20% to 236.00

The average one-year price target for Power Finance Corp (NSE:PFC) has been revised to 236.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.20% from the prior estimate of 222.21 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 209.07 to a high of 342.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.39% from the latest reported closing price of 215.75 / share.

Power Finance Corp Maintains 5.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Finance Corp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 13.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFC is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 78,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,843K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,300K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,445K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 19.19% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,383K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,873K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 4,577K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,376K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 10.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

