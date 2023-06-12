Power Finance Corp (NSE:PFC) Price Target Increased by 10.67% to 222.21

The average one-year price target for Power Finance Corp (NSE:PFC) has been revised to 222.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.67% from the prior estimate of 200.79 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 209.07 to a high of 257.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.15% from the latest reported closing price of 165.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Finance Corp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFC is 0.26%, an increase of 5.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 80,484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,843K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,445K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,575K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 5.12% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,383K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 6,019K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,308K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,873K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

