Power dip triggers flaring at Martinez refinery in California - local media

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

December 23, 2022 — 02:41 am EST

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A power dip resulted in flaring at Martinez refinery in California, a local media report stated, citing Martinez Refining Company representative.

Operations were otherwise stable and that the cause of the electrical disruption was under investigation, the report said.

Late on Thursday, Contra Costa Health Services said the team is responding to reports of flaring at the refinery in Martinez. "Can confirm the flaring has stopped," it said on Twitter.

PBF PBF.N owns a 157,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Martinez, California. The company was not immediately available to comment.

