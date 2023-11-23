Power cuts hit South Africa's Mr Price half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South African budget fashion retailer Mr Price MRPJ.J posted on Thursday a fall of 9.3% in half-year profit, hit by elevated levels of power cuts and as double digit inflation in food and transport impacted its value customers more severely.

It reported headline earnings per share, a profit measure, of 449.9 cents for the 26 weeks ended Sept.30, down from 496 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

