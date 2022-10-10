Power cuts hit border crossings on Ukrainian side -Polish border guard

Contributors
Joanna Plucinska Reuters
Max Hunder Reuters
Published

Two border crossings between Poland and Ukraine are experiencing power cuts on the Ukrainian side, a spokesperson for Poland's border guard said after Russia struck cities across Ukraine on Monday morning.

WARSAW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Two border crossings between Poland and Ukraine are experiencing power cuts on the Ukrainian side, a spokesperson for Poland's border guard said after Russia struck cities across Ukraine on Monday morning.

The cuts are affecting the Medyka and Korczowa border crossings, Polish Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska told Reuters over the phone.

"In connection with enemy strikes and damage to critical infrastructure facilities in the west of Ukraine, there may be disruption in the work of crossings on borders with EU countries and the Republic of Moldova," the western regional office of the Ukrainian border service said on Facebook.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Max Hunder; Editing by David Goodman)

