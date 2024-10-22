Power Corporation to Unveil Q3 2024 Financials

Power Corp of Canada (TSE:POW) has released an update.

Power Corporation of Canada is set to reveal its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 12, 2024, after the market closes. Investors and stakeholders can tune into a live webcast and conference call the following day to hear insights from top executives. This event offers an opportunity for market enthusiasts to gain insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

