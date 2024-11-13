Power Corporation price target raised to C$56 from C$51 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Phil Hardie raised the firm’s price target on Power Corporation (PWCDF) to C$56 from C$51 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
