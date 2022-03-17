Markets

Power Corporation of Canada Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$626 million, or C$0.93 per share. This compares with C$M, or C$0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$676 million or C$1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$626 Mln. vs. C$M. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.93 vs. C$0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.00

