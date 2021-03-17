Power Corporation of Canada Q4 adjusted earnings of C$0.93 per share

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$623 million, or C$0.92 per share. This compares with C$179 million, or C$0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$627 million or C$0.93 per share for the period.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$627 Mln. vs. C$357 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.93 vs. C$0.84 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.