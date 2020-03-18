Power Corporation of Canada Q4 adjusted earnings of C$0.74 per share

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$179 million, or C$0.42 per share. This compares with C$229 million, or C$0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$317 million or C$0.74 per share for the period.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$317 Mln. vs. C$283 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.74 vs. C$0.60 last year.

