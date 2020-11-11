Power Corporation of Canada Q3 adjusted earnings of C$0.65 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO):

-Earnings: C$505 million in Q3 vs. C$359 million in the same period last year. -EPS: C$0.75 in Q3 vs. C$0.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$438 million or C$0.65 per share for the period.

