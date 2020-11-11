Power Corporation of Canada Q3 adjusted earnings of C$0.65 per share
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO):
-Earnings: C$505 million in Q3 vs. C$359 million in the same period last year. -EPS: C$0.75 in Q3 vs. C$0.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$438 million or C$0.65 per share for the period.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Why the Market is Higher Despite the Contested Election, And Why It Can Go Even Higher
- Daily Markets: Stocks Spiking Higher Amid Political Uncertainty and Expected Gridlock
- Hikma Pharma Launches Icosapent Ethyl Capsules In U.S. - Quick Facts
- Opendoor Is the Future Amazon of the $1.6 Trillion Real Estate Market