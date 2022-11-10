Markets

Power Corporation Of Canada Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

November 10, 2022 — 11:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on Nov. 10, 2022, to discuss its Q3 22 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at https://powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/

To participate in the call, dial 1 888 886-7786.

A replay of the call by dialing 1 877 674-7070 using the access code 112518#.

