Power Corporation of Canada Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$758 million, or C$1.17 per share. This compares with C$326 million, or C$0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$727 million or C$1.12 per share for the period.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$758 Mln. vs. C$326 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.17 vs. C$0.49 last year.

