Power Corporation of Canada Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$478 million, or C$0.71 per share. This compares with C$556 million, or C$0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$515 million or C$0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$478 Mln. vs. C$556 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.71 vs. C$0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.95

