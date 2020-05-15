Power Corporation of Canada Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.62 per share

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at C$200 million, or C$0.36 per share. This compares with C$292 million, or C$0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$345 million or C$0.62 per share for the period.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$345 Mln. vs. C$251 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.62 vs. C$0.54 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.