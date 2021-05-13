Power Corporation of Canada Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$556 million, or C$0.82 per share. This compares with C$200 million, or C$0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$786 million or C$1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$786 Mln. vs. C$345 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.16 vs. C$0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$0.71

