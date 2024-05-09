Power Corporation Of Canada Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on May 9, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-763-8274 (US) or 1-647-484-8814 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-855-669-9658 (US) or 1-604-674-8052 (International), Access code 0826#.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.