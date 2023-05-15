Power Corporation of Canada Profit Retreats In Q1

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$313 million, or C$0.47 per share. This compares with C$862 million, or C$1.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$541 million or C$0.77 per share for the period.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$313 Mln. vs. C$862 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.47 vs. C$1.28 last year.

