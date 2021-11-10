Power Corporation of Canada Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at C$741 million, or C$1.09 per share. This compares with C$505 million, or C$0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$748 million or C$1.10 per share for the period.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$748 Mln. vs. C$483 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.10 vs. C$0.72 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.