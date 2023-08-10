Power Corporation of Canada Bottom Line Declines In Q2

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$501 million, or C$0.75 per share. This compares with C$601 million, or C$0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$847 million or C$1.27 per share for the period.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$501 Mln. vs. C$601 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.75 vs. C$0.89 last year.

