Power Corporation Of Canada Reports Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW_PR_F.TO) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$690 million, or C$1.10 per share. This compares with C$772 million, or C$1.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$974 million or C$1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.4% to C$15.117 billion from C$12.350 billion last year.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$690 Mln. vs. C$772 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.10 vs. C$1.20 last year. -Revenue: C$15.117 Bln vs. C$12.350 Bln last year.

All EPS are Basic

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