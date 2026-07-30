Markets

Power Corporation Of Canada Reports Retreat In Q2 Profit

July 30, 2026 — 10:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW_PR_F.TO) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$690 million, or C$1.10 per share. This compares with C$772 million, or C$1.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$974 million or C$1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.4% to C$15.117 billion from C$12.350 billion last year.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$690 Mln. vs. C$772 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.10 vs. C$1.20 last year. -Revenue: C$15.117 Bln vs. C$12.350 Bln last year.

All EPS are Basic

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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