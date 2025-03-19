Power Corporation Of Canada Reports Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$933 million, or C$1.44 per share. This compares with C$409 million, or C$0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$829 million or C$1.28 per share for the period.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$933 Mln. vs. C$409 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.44 vs. C$0.63 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.