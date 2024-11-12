Power Corporation Of Canada Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$371 million, or C$0.58 per share. This compares with C$997 million, or C$1.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Power Corporation of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$542 million or C$0.84 per share for the period.

Power Corporation of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$371 Mln. vs. C$997 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.58 vs. C$1.50 last year.

